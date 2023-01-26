Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

