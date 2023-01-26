Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.23 Million Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 378,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,419,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 364,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,284,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Activity

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,460.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,850 shares of company stock worth $93,526. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.89 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.