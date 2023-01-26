Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $17.98 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 58.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

NYSE:PSA opened at $292.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.43 and its 200-day moving average is $305.37. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

