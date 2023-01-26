Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.29 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ares Management worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 148,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $11,931,215.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 751,046 shares in the company, valued at $60,158,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,760,000 shares of company stock worth $2,606,200 and have sold 922,908 shares worth $75,009,142. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

