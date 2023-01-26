Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of InMode worth $18,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in InMode by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $5,479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in InMode by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in InMode by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288,344 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 143,576 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in InMode by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.19.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

