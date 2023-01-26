Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,283 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of B&G Foods worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

BGS stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.