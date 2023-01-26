Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of SpartanNash worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

