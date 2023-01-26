Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1,221.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.72. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $261.80 and a 12 month high of $407.95.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

