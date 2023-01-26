Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSD. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NYSE:SSD opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

