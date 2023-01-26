Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.