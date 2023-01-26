Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 107,062 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,062 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Columbia Banking System worth $17,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.