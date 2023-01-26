Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22,592 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Match Group worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.24.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

