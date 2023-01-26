Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 298,805 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,805 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Verra Mobility worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 1.7 %

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 60.95%. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

