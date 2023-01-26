Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,991 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $17,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

