Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 551,798 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,163,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $54.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

