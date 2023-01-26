Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 702,125 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 742.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pinterest worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,835.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,541,473 shares of company stock valued at $62,414,710. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

PINS stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.20 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.