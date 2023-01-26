Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Kura Oncology worth $18,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $7,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 595.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 480,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 924,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 364,147 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

