Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Trinity Industries worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

