Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Aramark worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

