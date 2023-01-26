Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Incyte worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

