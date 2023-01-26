Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 257,573 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Beauty Health worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,164,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

