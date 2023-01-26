Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,811 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Gray Television worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 352.1% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,611 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 43.7% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 85,950 shares of company stock worth $1,397,745. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $24.81.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.70 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Gray Television Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.