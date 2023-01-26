Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,042 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,042 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Jack in the Box worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 642.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 89,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $74.74 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $402.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

