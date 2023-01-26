Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 439,399 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,399 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

ZWS opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

