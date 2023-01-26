Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,857 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,525,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,723,000 after buying an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.35 and a 200-day moving average of $234.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $290.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

