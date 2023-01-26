Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.03% of CareTrust REIT worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 792,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

