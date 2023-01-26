Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 458,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of John Wiley & Sons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,521,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.5 %

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.98.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Further Reading

