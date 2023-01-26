Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of AdvanSix worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $31,153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 190,886 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Performance

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.