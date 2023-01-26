Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Assured Guaranty worth $16,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 156,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

