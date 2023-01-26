Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Featured Articles
