Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIR opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

