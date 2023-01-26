Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 36,512 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,346,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,280,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.
- On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.
- On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.
- On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
VIR opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.