Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 36,512 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,346,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,280,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,318,881.28.

On Friday, January 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

