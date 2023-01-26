Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,417 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 833.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 766,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 684,460 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,562,000 after acquiring an additional 191,736 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on VSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

