W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.50

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 54479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

