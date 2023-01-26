Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $134.20

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.20 and last traded at $151.68, with a volume of 57518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.28.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.