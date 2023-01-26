Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires 8,759 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

