Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.94

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 14886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WES. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $837.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

