Western Union (NYSE:WU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 90909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Union

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

