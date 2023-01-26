Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.94

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 408959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

