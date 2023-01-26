Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 66,879 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,905.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,879 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 476.2% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 875.2% during the third quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,915.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 156,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 149,098 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,771.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 524,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,436,000 after buying an additional 496,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

