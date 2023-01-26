Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3,932.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 714,104 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $166,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 41,289 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.6% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 31,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

