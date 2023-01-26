Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

