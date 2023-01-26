Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,593.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $1,492,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,444,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $1,440,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00.

Yelp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after purchasing an additional 452,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.