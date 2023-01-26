Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $1,492,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,486,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,444,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $1,440,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.