ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5,514.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 791,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

