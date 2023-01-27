19,083 Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile



Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

