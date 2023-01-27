19,451 Shares in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $145,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $833,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLY opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.98.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

