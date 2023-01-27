20,800 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $134,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,527.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 302,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,954.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,132,845 shares of company stock worth $13,619,172. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

