2,287 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

