25,541 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,029,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,677,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 804,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,555 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.25 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

