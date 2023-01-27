2,859 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.23 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

